Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced bringing Dinesh Karthik onboard as the batting coach and mentor. "Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the Batting coach and Mentor of RCB Men's team!," RCB made an official announcement on their social media.

Dinesh excited for the new chapter

Dinesh Karthik also thanked the team and called this new chapter of life exciting. He hoped that his experience in all these years of playing cricket in various formats would help enriching the team's batting skills. "I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure," DK said.

Reactions on social media to the announcement

However, not everyone is happy with RCB's decision of bringing DK back. "No trophy guaranteed in 2025," wrote a user. "DK is good but ABD was better. I think RCB management has lost the ability to think what would bring success & what would as failure. Now please don't search for Ashok dinda to be as bowling coach!!" another user commented.

"RCB never fails to disappoint," a social media user commented. "What were they thinking?" asked another social media user. "You made him because he is from Tamil Nadu and management also, make head coach as a Rahul Dravid or ABD," one more social media user opined. "Now dinesh Kartik will train kohli for batting quite funny," a person commented.

But, there were majority of people on social media, who hailed RCB's decision. "This is a very bold decision, for the first time I'm really happy with this management's decision he can find good and right talent for our team," read a comment. "I always believe good players are not good coach. Its always average player who are best coach. I am sure DK will do wonder as a Coach," another comment read.

"@DineshKarthik I hope you play an active role in auctions, being a domestic legend hope you bring in exciting raw talents to the squad in which we always failed. Let's bring that cup home," a social media user wrote. "Welcome back DK. You are going to change the RCB attitude. Then improve batting skills," another commented.