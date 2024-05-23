Dinesh Karthik has reportedly retired from IPL. While the wicketkeeper hasn't made any official announcement, his gesture at the last match between RCB and RR has left little to the imagination. After Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a four wicket defeat in against Rajasthan Royals, Karthik was seen getting emotional. They way DK hugged the players and said goodbye has fans convinced that it was his last IPL.

Guard of honour for DK

Dinesh Karthik received a guard of honour from his RCB players. He was seen sharing an emotional hug with Virat Kohli and couldn't hold back his tears as he waved at the crowd in the stadium while heading towards the dressing room.

Dhoni gets trolled

"No old age drama, never did retirement drama for attention, never hiding behind others in tough situations. Streets will never forget you Thala Dinesh Karthik thank you for everything and happy retirement from IPL," a social media user commented. "Yeah unlike Dhoni DK ain't doing any retirement drama just simply walked away and signed off at the age of 40 unlike Dhoni who yet not confirmed his retirement and at the age 43 his fans stil wanted him to play bruh," another social media user commented.

Emotional Virat Kohli hugged to Dinesh Karthik, who has announced his retirement from IPL.#RCBvsRR #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/D3CgN0u1uO — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) May 23, 2024

"Why should he all do that ? For Winning the useless nidhas trophy ? Dhoni has all the rights to those things bruh.." read a comment. "Just because of dhoni he postponed retirement because csk has tried to bid dk for WK after dhoni, but unfortunately RCB bid him," read one more of the comments.

However, there were many who came out in Dhoni's support. "He is just 38. He scored 11(13) in his last IPL appearance that too with one poor umpiring decision going in his favour. Oh, yeah, MS Dhoni, aged 42 years, scored 25(13) in his potentially last IPL appearance," read a comment. "For praising some one, just pulling some one else is in bad taste. @DineshKarthik deserves all the praise and accolades and has proved time and again what mettle he is made of. Don't bring in hatred for some one for lauding a great performer," read another one of the comments.