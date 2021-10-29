Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have welcomed parenthood. The power couple became parents to two, twin little boys. Dinesh took to social media to break the news. He shared an adorable picture with wife, Deepika and the two tiny boys. He also mentioned how his family of "3" (including his dog) has now turned into a family of 5.

The little babies

The twin boys have been named Kabir and Zian. "And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," he wrote. Dipika Pallikal also shared the post. Congratulations soon started pouring in for the couple. Dipika is a premier Indian squash player. The couple got married on August 18, 2015.

Dinesh proud of Dipika

"It's hard to know that there's this sport (cricket), where there is so much money being pumped into it, but it's actually how every sport should be. He (Dinesh Karthik) came to Malaysia for one of the tournaments and he's like, will there be a bus to pick us up? I was like, no," Dipika had once said in a youtube show – Miss Field.

Dipika had revealed that seeing the struggles players of other sports go through and how she overcomes all odds to reach where she is, made Dinesh really proud of her. Dipika and Dinesh are one of the most grounded and inspiring couples from the sports industry.

We congratulate the couple for welcoming their bundle of joys.