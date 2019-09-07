The BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Dinesh Karthik for attending a promotional event of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, a side which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The wicket-keeper batsman was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room and was attending their opening CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain.

"Yes, Dinesh Karthik has been issued a show-cause notice by the BCCI. We have received photographs where Karthik is seen in the dressing room of Trinbago Knight Riders. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has issued a show-cause notice asking him to explain why his central contract shouldn't be annulled," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development was as quoted by PTI.

Karthik was in the TKR camp

The BCCI acquired a screengrab of Karthik, who was spotted wearing a Trinbago Knight Riders jersey and relaxing in the dressing room alongside Brendon McCullum. As per the BCCI official, Karthik, who is the captain of Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise KKR in the IPL, did not have any permission from the BCCI to attend the event in the West Indies.

"As a centrally contracted cricketer, Dinesh Karthik had no business being seen in a franchise league which is not IPL. His central contract prevents him from being associated with any private league as it has been the BCCI clause for all active first-class cricketers," the senior official said.

After the notice was issued, Karthik was not available for any comment. Although, the wicket-keeper batsman is expected to tender an unconditional apology before the National One Day Championship for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on September 24, where he will play for Tamil Nadu.

After he was picked for the World Cup over Rishabh Pant, there were few whispers but then he failed to cash in and was subsequently axed from all formats for India. He, however, is still the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and his response and his future commitments in Indian cricket will be closely monitored.

The selectors have already clearly stated that they are now looking at Rishabh Pant as India's primary wicket-keeper for the future. However, barring a couple of innings, he was not very impressive in the West Indies series and this is where he has to aim for consistency in the upcoming home series against South Africa.