It was indeed a heartbreak for millions of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans as even after coming this far, winning six matches and battling it out for the finals against RR, RCB lost the seventh match and was eliminated for IPL 2024.

There was pin-drop silence when RCB lost and was eliminated. Virat Kohli was visibly upset and his facial expressions were enough for his fans in the stadium and social media to feel the pain of coming this far and still not reaching the finals.

Anushka Sharma looks disheartened as Virat Kohli's RCB exits IPL 2024

Apart from Virat's constant supporter wife Anushka Sharma, Orry and Janhvi were also in the stands.

Several videos from the match are being widely shared on social media.

A video shows, Anushka disheartened and looked upset. Anushka Sharma was seen standing in the VIP box of the stadium. She can be seen discussing the match's outcome with her friends and looks sad.

A user wrote "Presidential suite, amazing match, and Anushka Sharma right next to us! Tough loss, but our support for RCB never wavers. From the best seats to the best company. Onward and upward, RCB! (sic)."

Meanwhile, other clips show Dinesh Kartik holding back his tears as he hugs Virat Kohli.

Ee sala cup Namde ❎ Ee sala cup Nahi ✅#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/ppdgAZ8qxK — ?Thailex?? (@_Thailex_) May 22, 2024

Dinesh Karthik has retired from IPL

For the unversed, Dinesh Kartik has retired and the loss against Rajasthan Royals also marked the end of one of his glorious journey in the league. It was the last hurrah for Dinesh Karthik, wearing an RCB jersey on the cricket field. DK hasn't made any official announcement.

Virat Kohli walked up to Karthik and embraced him. During that time, chants of "DK, DK" reverberated in the stadium.

Karthik was once again amazing as the designated finisher for the franchise and ended the campaign with 326 runs in 15 matches.