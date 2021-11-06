Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in the modern-day entertainment industry, and he enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the world including India. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his new movie Red Notice, which had its release on November 05. The film will have a subsequent release on Netflix on November 12. Amid receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film has apparently impressed audiences, and they are calling it a fun-filled action entertainer.

Will Dwayne Johnson act in a Bollywood movie?

Giving a surprise to his fans in India, Dwayne Johnson recently talked about his interest to do a Bollywood movie.

"I would love that. I've always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is. I've felt there should be some more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood. Especially when so many of our releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there's so much more opportunity. There has to be a way to converge," said Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed that wrestling fans in India are crazy.

"There were a couple of tours in which we were planning to go to India during my professional wrestling days, but it fell through for whatever reason. I was looking forward to that because my friends - The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin - would come back from India and say you must go there because we had the greatest time and the crowd was crazy," added Johnson, India Today reports.

Red Notice: All you need to know

Dwayne Johnson is one of the co-producers of Red Notice. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice marks the reunion of the director with Johnson after Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Red Notice also stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopoulos in other crucial roles. The film showcases the story of an Interpol agent who hunts down the world's most wanted art thief.