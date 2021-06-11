Gal Gadot rose to international fame for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Comics franchise. In 2020, there was an expected competition between the two standalone films of Marvel Comics and DC Comics, Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 however due to the pandemic situation which led to the shut down of theatres, Wonder Woman 1984 released on December 25, 2020, and Black Widow is yet to release.

Did you know, that in Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot's children, Alma Varsano, Maya Varsano and the actress's husband Yaron Varsano also had a short appearance in the film? While Alma had a short dialogue in her role, Maya and Yaron made a brief appearance.

Towards the end of the film, where Princess Diana enjoys a snowy Christmas, a girl throws a snowball at Diana and later apologises to the character. That was Alma. She was seen near a cotton candy station while playing with another child in the frame.

Take a look at Alma Varasano here in this shot from the film:

Gal Gadot's husband Yaron and daughter Maya were seen in the carousel.

The three of them were later credited in the credit sequence of Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot had appeared as Princess Diana in four films DC Comics franchise, Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Justice League, Justice League Snyder's Cut. Her presence in the DC Comics franchise was seen as the ray of hope for the superhero league of DC, which was fighting hard to match up with the commercial standards of Marvel comics.

Gal Gadot had been pregnant when she was shooting for the first film of Wonder Woman. At present, the actress is pregnant with her third child.