In a recent interview, Hollywood's action hero Dwayne Johnson approved this message! In his new series Young Rock which is based on his life, Dwayne made his appearance throughout as he runs for the post of the US President in the year 2032. During an interaction with USA Today, the actor said that he would consider running for President in the future.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he said. "That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Not the first time though

The Baywatch star and father of three had first talked about the idea of running for President back in 2017 when he said he'd "like to see a better leadership" at the time. He had been one of the vociferous supporters of present US President Joe Biden.

"I'd like to see greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--- out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out. Because otherwise, I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you're setting is 'Now I'm shutting you out. And you can't come.' [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president — I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me," Johnson had said in 2017.

On the Hollywood front, he is one of the famous action stars and has also shared space with India's beloved Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch.