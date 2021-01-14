Hollywood actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on January 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as the President of United States. Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons will also be a part of the 90 minutes show -- 'Celebrating America'.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sown in on Inauguration Day, Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., around 12 p.m. Eastern time. This time, the inauguration will look different from the previous inaugurations due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oath of office

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will administer the oath of office, which readssince 1884 as below:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

For now, Joe Biden has cancelled various activities which usually take place at an inaugural ceremony and there will be no traditional parade, inaugural balls in Washington DC. However, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake will perform at the inauguration, which an be watched live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other network channels.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have received support from prominent figures of Hollywood such as Kal Penn, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Lily Singh to name a few.

Where and how the inauguration be held?

The Inauguration ceremony is likely to be held at the Western front of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., facing the National Mall and the Washington Monument. The weather is forecast to be sunny with temperatures in the range of 40s. Audience will be limited and Biden's inaugural committee is urging Americans not to attend in person.

How to watch 'Celebrating America' special by Tom Hanks?

"Celebrating America", hosted by Tom Hanks, will air on Jan 20th night after Biden's inauguration in the day. The special will feature Biden and Harris, and performances by Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberland, Ant Clemons among others. The show will air live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 20.

The program will also be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The program will "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before."

Since the tickets for the ceremony by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is restricted to two per lawaker, attendance at the inauguration will be thin resembling the State of the Union address.

What is the theme of the inauguration?

"America United" is the official theme for Inauguration Day events as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden prepare to take the oath of office, and various events and shows take place throughout the day. Presidential Inaugural Committee Chief Executive Officer Tony Allen said, "This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united."

Trump's absence not first time

President Donald Trump has already confirmed that he wouldn't go to Biden's inauguration. He will be second incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.

Soon after taking the oath of office, Biden will go to Arlington National Cemetery and visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The inauguration will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton along with their wives.