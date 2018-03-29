Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her latest release Padmaavat that has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at worldwide box office. While fans might wonder what the most sought-after actress' next move will be, rumor has it that she is looking forward to working in Hollywood industry again.

After her debut in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's action-thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), Deepika hasn't worked in the West. But now, the buzz is that she is set to sign another Hollywood project.

Since her film with Vishal Bharadwaj has been pushed indefinitely owing to co-star Irrfan Khan's ailment, Deepika has all the time to work on her career in Hollywood.

"With actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who play some of the best roles Bollywood has to offer, on the lookout for similar characters in Hollywood films, it is imperative that they spend time to get these roles. While their agents will work on screening the films and managing scripts for the same, these stars will need to go meet, audition and screen test as well for all the characters for the films made by Hollywood majors," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, there were reports recently that Deepika and many other A-listers including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez had been approached for a world tour. If everything goes as planned, the tour would begin around September-October this year.

"While the dates haven't been decided yet, it's definitely taking shape on paper. The organizers are hoping to schedule it around September-October this year. Considering these stars are among the biggest and busiest names in Bollywood at the moment, it will take some time to work out their dates," a source had told DNA.