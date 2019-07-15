Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will seek a vote of confidence on July 18, said Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar while adjourning the State Assembly on Monday. The CM had sought trust vote on July 12 after 16 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and 3 of the JD(S) – tendered their resignation.

During a Business Advisory Committee of the House, it was decided that the CM will move the motion of confidence at 11 am on Thursday. Support for the coalition will be determined after a debate. The meeting was attended by Kumarswamy, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa.

The BJP has reportedly demanded that no bills should be tabled until the government proves its majority. The party also said that any business should not be conducted in the Assembly for the next two days.

The Speaker is yet to accept the resignation of the 16 MLAs. He has sought more time to study whether the resignations were in a proper format.

Fifteen of the rebel MLAs had moved the Supreme Court due to the delay, apprehending that they could be disqualified. The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Both Congress and BJP have expressed confidence in winning the floor test.

BS Yeddyurappa, the leader of opposition in the state, said that rebel MLAs in Mumbai will definitely support the BJP. On the other hand, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said the Congress will be on the winning side. "No one will like to go for an election. It is not possible (for legislators to not turn up) when the anti-defection law is in place," said Shivakumar.

The coalition strength in the state is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and the BSP-1), besides the Speaker. If the Speaker accepts the resignations of the 16 MLAs, the tally will reduce to 100, in the 224 member assembly.