The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 11) directed the 10 rebel MLAs to meet the Karnataka assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar at his Bengaluru office by 6 pm. The MLAs will reportedly fly to Bengaluru from Mumbai to meet the Speaker.

Asked whether he had accepted the resignations, Kumar told reporters that he cannot work at lightning speed as the process would take time. Kumar confirmed that the MLAs have resubmitted their resignations. Earlier, the MLAs were spotted marching towards the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru with empty sheets of paper to rewrite their resignations and submit it to the Speaker.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has asked the Speaker to update him about the developments by Friday.

