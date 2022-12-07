Unfiltered, unabashed, and real, that's what Bigg Boss OTT star Uorfi Javed is known for. The actress and social media sensation never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices, the actress never minces her words and is often seen, schooling trollers

The actress is currently part of a reality show Splitsvilla X4 and usually shares details about the show on her social media handles.

Uorfi Javed won't spare cheaters, says this (watch)

Splitsvilla's official Instagram page recently shared a video featuring Uorfi, wherein she answers random questions.

In a jar full of questions, kept inside the balls, Uorfi has to pick up a ball randomly and answer those random questions. The first question read as, 'are you loud or quiet in bed?' The actress responded, "Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe" (Come to my bed if you want to talk about it).

Another question reads, 'will you stay with someone who cheats?' The Bigg Boss OTT star responded, "I will chop his d**k off."

As expected, her answers garnered mixed reactions from netizens with many appreciating her blunt answers, while some once again trolled her.

One user wrote, "Guts chaahiye aisi Baatein karne ko especially in our country India." Another netizen wrote, "Savage answers".

A user commented, " That's why I'm not watching this season boycott x4."

Recently the actress slammed television actress Chahatt Khanna for supporting Chetan Bhagat. Uorfi penned a long note for Chahatt Khanna.

Professional front

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4. Uorfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she was then part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Uorfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.