Bigg Boss 13 finale is just a couple of weeks away. And no matter how, be it picking up constant fights with Siddharth Shukla or siding with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz has managed to survive till date. Moreover, Asim is one of the most good looking contestants in the house and keeps impressing girls with his droolworthy physique. And since he has garnered enough popularity on the show, several reports have been doing the rounds that Asim has bagged his Bollywood debut with none other than Sunny Leone.

It is being said that Asim's said debut film will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt who had launched Sunny Leone in Bollywood with Jism 2 when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house in 2012. Her popularity in the adult film industry was one of the major reasons that drove Mahesh Bhatt to cast her in his erotic thriller.

"By roping in a regular Bollywood leading lady, we would have had to restrict ourselves to just two-three erotic scenes in order to please audience. That would have been unfair to the subject," Mahesh Bhatt had said back then.

"Yes, we have seen Sunny's acts in the adult films. However movies are a different ballgame altogether. Our company carries certain credibility when it comes to believing in newcomers and giving them the right platform. Even Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham were newcomers when they were found a platform with 'Naam' and 'Jism'," he had added.

Almost 8 years have passed and Sunny Leone has successfully cemented her foot in the industry despite facing constant backlash from several film fraternity for being a porn star. She is moving on with her own pace in the industry, just the way she wanted it to be.

And if everything falls in place, Asim Riaz wouldn't mind following Sunny Leone's footsteps to fulfill his dreams of being an actor in the industry. However, there's no official confirmation about Asim being offered a film opposite Sunny Leone and Mahesh Bhatt directing it.