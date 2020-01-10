After many A-listers have come out in support of the students of the JNU university, who were attacked by masked goons; Sunny Leone too has joined the debate. The Ragini MMS actress has said that she doesn't believe in violence and war and wants peace to prevail.

"I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn't just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt," Sunny Leone said.

"It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there's some resolution that will come without violence here," she added.

Deepika's strong stance

Earlier, country's biggest star, Deepika Padukone, not only visited JNU to show her support to the students but also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was seriously injured during the attack. In an interview with AajTak, Deepika Padukone opened up about the recent attacks on students in India. "What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn't become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I'm sad. This is not the foundation of our country." Talking about the JNU violence, Deepika had said, "I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken."

The rampage carried out by masked mob on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, 2020 sent shockwaves across the entire nation. Bollywood celebs condemned the attack and demanded some action.

Bollywood celebs reaction

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated

Genelia Deshmukh said: Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Swara Bhasker: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???

Shabana Azmi: This is beyond shocking! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.