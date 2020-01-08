The country has witnessed protests at multiple locations since the attack at students of Jawaharlal Nehru University by masked goons. People, including celebrities, have come out in the streets to demand justice for the students.

Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday evening to condemn the attack and express solidarity with the students. She did not say a word but stood alongside the students with her head bent down.

The pictures of her at JNU have gone viral.

In the pictures and videos, we see Deepika standing with a group of students who were attacked along with the president of the students' union, Aishe Ghosh, and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

As per media reports, Deepika reached the campus around 7:30 pm to attend a public meeting, which lasted for 15 minutes, post which she spoke to a few members of student's council and left.

As the political scenario in the country is sensitive, few eminent leaders from well-known parties are targeting Deepika. Some people are demanding a ban on her upcoming film Chhapaak. People have also said that her move was merely for the promotion of the film.

This isn't the first time such allegations have been levelled against the actor. A year ago, prior to the release of Padmaavat, Deepika was threatened by Karni Sena.

Deepika is in Delhi for promotion of her film Chhapaak which is set to hit the theatre on January 10th. Her film will be clashing with Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

