Even before the release of Nishabdham, Kona Venkat has announced his next movie, which is a biopic on the life of Karnam Malleswari. Many wonder whether he would cast Anushka Shetty for the title role.

Biopics have become a trend in Indian cinema. Filmmakers are telling the stories of accomplished men and women from the fields of politics, cinema, sports and other walks of life. Some of them have become a big success at the box office. Besides those that we have already seen, quite a few other biopic projects are in talks.

Many filmgoers from the Telugu states wondered why nobody is thinking of a biographical movie on weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, who made the people of Andhra Pradesh feel proud the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. Kona Venkat is finally set to fulfil their wish, as he announced a movie on the legendary weightlifter under his banner Kona Film Corporation on her birthday.

Kona Film Corporation tweeted this morning, "On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari Lower left fountain pen by @konavenkat99 Clapper board by @sanjanareddyd Money bag by @MVVCinema_ & @KonaFilmCorp. #MVVSatyanarayana."

With Kona Venkat announcing the film, the next question that is doing rounds in the people's mind is: Who played the role of Karnam Malleswari? There are several actresses including Anushka Shetty, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Aishwarya Rajesh, who are suitable for the role of Karnam Malleswari. But the makers are yet to make an announcement about the heroine.

Kona Venkat teamed up with Anushka Shetty for Nishabdham, which is ready for release but delayed due to the lockdown. There were rumours about the combo having a difference of opinion over its direct release on OTT platform, but they have put all the speculations to rest. Now people are wondering whether the filmmaker would rope in her again for Karnam Malleswari's biopic.

The story of the inspiring role model of many Indian women will be told as a pan-India movie, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Kona Venkat will jointly produce this promising project with MVV Satyanarayana under the banners MVV Cinema and Kona Film Corporation. Sanjana Reddy will wield the megaphone. Written by Kona Venkat, the film's cast and crew details will be announced soon.

Hemant Madhukar, who is directing Nishabdham, wished success to Kona Venkat's next movie He tweeted, "Congratulations and my best wishes to my friend @konavenkat99 on the new venture announcement on @kmmalleswari A biopic on her is a great thought, all the best @KonaFilmCorp #MVVSatyanarayana @sanjanareddyd #HBDKarnamMalleswari."

Director KS Ravindra aka Bobby tweeted, "'Journey of a girl who lifted the nation' @kmmalleswari, The FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A biopic on her is a great thought, all the best @KonaFilmCorp #MVVSatyanarayana @konavenkat99 @sanjanareddyd #HBDKarnamMalleswari."