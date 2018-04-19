Padmavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film project is based upon the life of the famous poet Sahir Ludhianvi who is remembered for his songs in Kabhi Kabhi. Several rumors about the casting of the film have been going around but recent reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan has agreed to do the role.

Abhishek will be playing the lead role in the film. The actress to play Amrita Pritam, who had been Sahir's companion, is yet to be decided. According to the latest reports, Bhansali wants to cast Alia Bhatt for that role.

According to a leading publication, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I find Alia's growth as an actress to be truly fascinating. She exudes a certain poise and confidence that is rare for actors her age. She is now at a stage where her career decisions will determine whether she joins the hall of all-time greats. It would be most interesting to work with Alia."

Several years ago, Alia Bhatt had auditioned for the role of young Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black but was rejected and the role was given to Ayesha Kapur. Looks like Bhansali is impressed with Alia's progress in acting and is ready to take her in his film.

Meanwhile, Alia has been busy promoting her upcoming film Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Alia plays the role of a Kashmiri spy woman who marries a Pakistani man to provide secret information to India.

She will also be seen in Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is set to release February 14, 2019.