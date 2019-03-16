Apart from the many incredible couples we have in the industry today, if there's one couple we can never take our eyes off – has to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The dynamic duo not only have been painting the town red but also keep giving us major relationship goals.

With every report of the duo experiencing trouble in paradise, both, Ranbir and Alia, shut up the trolls with a romantic picture. Ranbir and Alia's chemistry at the logo launch of Brahmastra was an absolute sight to behold.

Though despite always being under the limelight and having the shutterbugs and their fans judge each of their moves, Ranbir – Alia have moved ahead in their relationship braving all odds. However, the next major box-office clash the duo might face next year might give them a tough time.

As per a report in Aaj Tak, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's collaboration – RRR – is expected to release on July 31 next year. Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor's much ambitious project – Shamshera – is also expected to release on the same day. And, if at all the film's release on the specified date, it could not just be the biggest clash of the year but, also the biggest clash for both Ranbir and Alia.

The first look video of Shamshera shows Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe and a quiver full of arrows and leading a group of fighters. His face has a lot of wound marks, giving him a tough look. Going by the attire and the kind of weapons, it looks like Shamshera will be set in the pre-independence era. However, it's not clear if Ranbir's character is completely a dark one, or will it have positive shades as well. This is the first time the actor will be seen in such a savage role. He has mostly been seen playing charming characters, but Shamshera will show him in a completely new avatar.