Aamir Khan has always been considered the absolute perfectionist of Bollywood by fans and followers. He might do just one film each year, but he makes sure to pour his heart and soul into it and thus chooses to focus on one film at a time. The actor is going to be back on the silver screen after a small hiatus with 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and even though he is currently swamped with the promotional work for it and is gearing up for its release, it does seem like he is constantly thinking about adapting the Indian epic, the Mahabharata for the big screen.

Recently, in an interview with Raj Shamani for his podcast, Aamir spoke about how once he was able to adapt the Mahabharata for a film, there would be nothing left for him to achieve. He hinted at how it is because of the scope of the film and its grandeur that he would not be able to do anything else after doing that.

Aamir said, "It's layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharata. Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that."

He further added, "I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don't need to do anything else."

This is not the first time that the actor has spoken about this project with such great passion. Aamir, over time and again, has referred to adapting the Mahabharata for a film as his "dream" and ambition. He has been wanting to do it for a very long time, and the audience too is looking forward for his dream to pan out.

Earlier, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir had said, "That's one of my biggest ambitions. We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part. I don't think you can tell the Mahabharata in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at the large scale."

Talking about Aamir's upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', releases on June 20 and will also feature Genelia D'Souza. The film is supposed to be a sequel to his directorial debut, 'Taare Zameen Par.