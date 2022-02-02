Nothing can fill the void of a sudden passing of a dear one. But the joy of welcoming a new life into the world is unparalleled. Going through a wave of emotions, wife of Kulgam encounter martyr Rohit Chib, became a mother on January 27. She gave birth to a baby boy 15 days after the martyrdom of SgCt Chib.

The first pic of the newborn has gone viral social media. Although a glimpse, the photo of Chib's son has brought smile on many faces.

Kulgam encounter

Rohit Chib was tragically killed in an encounter at Pariwan area of District Kulgam while evacuating the civilians from the encounter site to safer places. In the encounter, a top terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was killed while three Army soldiers and two civilians were injured.

Rohit Chib had joined the J&K Police as constable in the year 2011 and was promoted to the next rank for his dedication and devotion towards duties in the year 2017.

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh had led senior officers of the department, family members, relatives and friends in paying floral tribute to the martyr SgCt Rohit Chib and attended the funeral at the Jogi Gate cremation ground. Senior officers including ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and other Police and civil administration officers and large number of people paid their tributes to the martyr.