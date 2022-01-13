A selection grade constable of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were killed while three army troopers and two civilians were also injured in the ongoing encounter in the Pariwan area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday evening.

Kashmir Police Zone, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar established the identity of the killed SOG man as selection grade constable Rohit Chib of J&K Police.

"One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 militant of militant outfit JeM killed. Operation continues,", IGP tweeted.

Earlier a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of Police approached the hideout of terrorists, the hiding terrorist fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/7VWKkqTnbQ — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 12, 2022

14 terrorists killed in eight encounters in 12 days

During the first 12 days of the year 2022, security forces have eliminated as many as 14 terrorists of different terror outfits across Kashmir Valley.

On Monday two terrorists of the Al-Badr outfit were killed in an overnight encounter in Kulgam encounter in the Kulgam district.

The killed terrorists identified as Imad Muzaffar Wani, resident of Arigam, Pulwama, and Abdur Rashid Tokher, resident of Hassanpora of Kulgam had recently joined terror outfit.

The year 2022 started with encounters and till date, 14 terrorists were killed in eight encounters. Terrorists killed in the first 12 days of the year 2022 included top Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Saleem Parray. He was the most wanted terrorist of J&K.

IGP Kashmir directs officers to ensure peaceful conduct of Republic Day functions

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar directed the officers to ensure the peaceful conduct of Republic day functions in the Valley. He reviewed the general security situation in the valley ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The IGP was briefed by the officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

The IGP was also briefed about the security measures and preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day besides, the measures taken in view of the third COVID-19 wave.

The IGP discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order besides anti-terrorist operations in the Valley.

Kumar also appreciated them for their commitment towards their duties and contribution in the maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-terror operations with no collateral damage.