With the killing of three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit on early Friday morning, security forces have eliminated as many as 11 terrorists in the first week of the new year 2022.

In the last seven days, six encounters took place in different parts of Kashmir Valley, in which 11 terrorists were eliminated including Jammu and Kashmir's most-wanted Mohammad Salim Parray of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

Infamous for brutally killing innocent by slitting their throats, Parray was killed in an encounter by security forces in the Shalimar area of Srinagar on Monday.

Three more terrorists of JeM outfit killed

Three terrorists affiliated with the JeM outfit were eliminated in an overnight encounter at the Zolwa area of Chadoora in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. The identity of only one terrorist has been established so far and he has been identified as Wasim of Srinagar city.

According to reports, after getting information about the presence of a group of terrorists, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in Chadoora on Thursday evening.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight in which three terrorists were killed. Three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the spot.

Only one local terrorist left in Srinagar city, claims police

With the killing of Wasim, police claimed that only one local terrorist has been left in Srinagar city-the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

"All the three killed terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit JeM. So far one identified as Waseem of Srinagar city. Three AK 56 rifles were recovered from the spot. After the killing of Waseem only one terrorist is Srinagar resident", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

All the 03 killed #terrorists affiliated with terror outfit JeM . So far one identified as Waseem of #Srinagar City. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered. After killing of Waseem only 1 terrorist is Srinagar resident : IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/gNJQwfZOHy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 7, 2022

New year begins with an encounter

On day one of the year 2022, security forces eliminated one terrorist in an operation in the Jumagund area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The identity of the non-local terrorist was later established as Muhammad Shabir Malik, a Pakistani national,

So far six encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in which 11 terrorists have been eliminated during the last seven days in different parts of Kashmir Valley. Out of six encounters, three gun battles were held in Srinagar district only.

182 terrorists were killed in J&K in the year 2021, which includes 168 in the Kashmir division. In the year-end press conference in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (IGP ) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar claimed that for the first time the number of active terrorists has come down to less than 200. He stated that 83 foreign terrorists were active in Kashmir and the number of locals was almost the same.