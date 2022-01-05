In a big success on early Wednesday morning, security forces killed three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. A Pakistan national was among the three eliminated by forces during a joint operation.

Since Tuesday morning, five terrorists including two of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit and three of JeM have been eliminated in two different encounters.

According to reports security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district which turned into an encounter. Three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with forces.

Incriminating material, and arms, and ammunition, including two M-4 carbines and one AK series rifle, were recovered.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of terror outfit JeM including one #Pakistani national killed. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/8b3SCpqBpE — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 5, 2022

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a "big success" for forces.

Two LeT terrorists killed on Tuesday

Earlier two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in an encounter at Okey village of the southern district of Kulgam on Tuesday.

According to reports, a joint operation was launched by the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village Okey area of Kulgam.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," reports said.

Newly recruited among two terrorists killed in encounter

According to police in the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/zQYVd6RqlF — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2022

Identities of the killed terrorists were established as Amir Ahmad Wani resident of Alamgunj Shopian and Sameer Ahmad Khan resident of Tiken Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Amir Ahmad was a categorized terrorist linked with LeT. Sameer Ahmad had recently joined terror rank. Both the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several cases.

One AK-47 and one pistol were recovered from the possession of slain militants. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.