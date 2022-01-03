Infamous for his cruelty, Jammu and Kashmir's most wanted terrorist Mohammad Salim Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shalimar area of Srinagar. The killed dreaded terrorist was self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and was active since 2016.

Salim Parrey topped the most wanted list of terrorists issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government in August 2021.

After eliminating the most wanted dreaded terrorist and the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack Abu Saifullah alias 'Lamboo', the Jammu and Kashmir in August 2021 released a list of ten wanted terrorists active in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

As per police, these terrorists were responsible for carrying out terror activities in the Valley and recruiting gullible youth in terror groups. Among the wanted, most of them are the longest surviving terrorists.

Self-styled commander of Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, Salim Parray of Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district was on the top of the wanted list of terrorists.

Parray was active since 2016, infamous for slitting the throats of innocent people

Active for the last five years, Parray has escaped several gunfights in the Hajin area and its adjoining areas. He is accused of several civilian killings in the area. Parrey also allegedly helped foreign terrorists to establish a base in Hajin, which was once a stronghold of the Ikhwan.

Parray an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was based in North Kashmir. Earlier, he had escaped from an encounter on November 12, 2019.

"Srinagar police cornered Saleem Paray and he opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, he was killed,", a local news agency reported while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The killing of Parray is a big success for police as he was involved in dozens of killings. "In 2016 agitation, Saleem Parray had killed 12 civilians by slitting their throats," reports said. Parray's aide was killed in the Gusu area and he was identified as a foreign terrorist.

Second terrorist identified as Pak national

Aide of Parry has been identified as a Pakistani terrorist Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed, "Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job". One terrorist was killed in the brief encounter.

Police identified the terrorist killed in Gussu Shalimar as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora, and after that incident, he shifted to Srinagar city.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022