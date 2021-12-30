In a huge success, security forces eliminated six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit in two different encounters in south Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Although forces have a big success at the fag end of the year 2021, the recovery of the high-tech American rifle "M-4" from the possession of killed terrorists has stunned security personnel. Recovery of this rifle has indicted that terrorists are using high-tech weapons to attack security forces in Kashmir Valley.

While three JeM terrorists were killed in a brief encounter in Kulgam, the same number of terrorists of the same group were eliminated during a nightlong gun battle in the Doru area of Anantnag district.

"Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as two Pakistani and two local terrorists. Identification of the other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Justice prevails

Addressing a joint press conference with GoC of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar claimed that terrorists were involved in attacking a police bus in the heart of the Srinagar city were eliminated during two encounters in south Kashmir.

"Killed terrorists namely Suhail Ahmad Rather, Mufti Altaf, Illeyas alias Rayeez, who was active in south Kashmir since 2017, were involved in the attack on police bus", the IGP said, adding, "We had pledged to neutralize this group before the end of this year".

#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists identified as 02 local categorised terrorists & a #Pakistani terrorist, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. They were involved in several terror crimes & civilian #atrocities.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/RFjy5MraW1 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 30, 2021

Three policemen were killed and 11 others were injured when terrorists attacked a police bus in the outskirts of Srinagar city in the Zewan area on December 13.

After the attack, IGP Kashmir had revealed that two foreign and a local terrorist were involved in the attack on a police bus. He further said that 25 policemen were in the bus at the time of the attack which was carried by a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

Op Mirhama, #Kulgam.



Jt op was launched last night based on specific inputs.

Area was cordoned & contact established.

Firefight ensued & three terrorists eliminated.

War like stores recovered.

Jt op over.#Kashmir @adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/1dRRtQB7eQ — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 30, 2021

"Two foreigners and a local terrorist carried out Zewan attack. One terrorist got injured and his blood trail suggests that the group fled to south Kashmir", the IGP had informed and had asserted, " We have other leads as well and will track down the group".

Forces on alter after recovery of M-4 rifle from terrorists

Security forces are stunned over the recovery of the highly sophisticated M-4 rifle from the terrorists killed in the Doru encounter. The recovery of the "M-4" rifle is noteworthy because this weapon is used by terrorists to target forces from a long distance.

Interestingly, the last time this rifle was recovered was during encounters on March 29 this year in which six terrorists of JeM were killed in different areas of Kashmir Valley.