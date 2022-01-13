Using them as mere pawns, Pakistani authorities are shamelessly disowning their citizens turned terrorists killed in encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's hypocrisy was exposed on Wednesday after the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The eliminated terrorist identified as Babar was a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018. Like other terrorists, Pakistani authorities dumped their national and projected him as "Kashmiri Youth".

Pakistan's official media reported that a "Kashmiri youth" was killed in South Kashmir's Kulgam but in reality, the eliminated terrorist was a Pakistani national.

Babar- a dreaded Pak national killed in Wednesday encounter

The identity of the terrorist killed in Wednesday's fierce encounter was established on Thursday morning as a dreaded Pakistan terrorist Babar Bhai associated with terror outfit JeM. According to police, based on specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in the Pariwan area of Kulgam, a joint operation was launched on Wednesday evening by Police and the Army in the said area.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed JeM #terrorist identified as Babar bhai of #Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/XKnEdYrbAY — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 13, 2022

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the hide-out, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the security personnel which was retaliated leading to an encounter", police said.

In the ensuing encounter, one top Pakistani JeM terrorist Babar Bhai was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist active since the year 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam and its adjoining areas. He was wanted in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, and two grenades were also recovered from the site of the encounter.

Pak terrorist fires on forces during the evacuation of civilians

According to police while evacuating the civilians from the encounter site to safer places, one police personnel, three Army soldiers, and two civilians got injured. All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment however police personnel Selection Grade

Constable Rohit Chib succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. The conditions of other injured including two civilians, who had sustained minor injuries, are stated to be stable.

Action will be taken against the owner of the house where Pak terrorist was hiding

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the owner and his family members, where the killed terrorist was hiding, deliberately misled the search team by saying that no terrorist was hiding in their house, which led to collateral damage. Therefore action under terror law will be taken against them.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

He also said that so far 14 terrorists have been neutralized during the current year out of which seven are foreign terrorists including one killed at Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara.