Rajnikanth put to rest all speculations by announcing on Thursday that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. An official declaration marking his foray into the political realm will be made on December 31 and is already confident that his party would "emerge victorious" in the 2021 polls.

While Rajnikanth's fans are celebrating their superstar's entry into politics by bursting crackers and distributing sweets, political leaders also welcomed Thalaivar into politics. Amidst all the celebrations, Rajnikanth prioritised his visit to Bengaluru ahead of his political debut, triggering a sense of curiosity.

No doubt, Rajnikanth has a strong fan-following in Karnataka as much as he has across India. But he has no ambitions to run for the polls from any other state besides Tamil Nadu. At least for now. This brings us to why was the superstar in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rajnikanth's visit to Bengaluru

Rajnikanth has a family in Bengaluru, his elder brother Sathyanarayan Rao. The mass leader was visiting his sibling in Karnataka city to seek his blessings before making his grand entry into politics. Rajnikanth didn't extend his stay as he returned to Chennai on Monday.

Rajnikanth was also pictured in Sathyanarayan's house, where he is seen humbly seeking his elder brother's blessings. He was also felicitated by his brother on the occasion. This camaraderie has won the hearts of his fans.