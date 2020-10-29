Speculations are rife about Rajnikanth's formal entry into politics. Amidst all that, a letter purportedly written by Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth went viral on online spaces. In the letter, it has been claimed that Rajinikanth is refraining himself from entering politics due to his deteriorating ill health.

Fact check

As the letter went viral on the internet, Rajinikanth issued a statement and confirmed that the letter was not written by him. However, the Superstar admitted that details regarding his health mentioned in the letter are true.

"A letter claiming to be my statement has been rounding the internet. I believe everyone knows that it is not my statement. However, details regarding my health and the advice my doctor gave to me are true. I will make an announcement regarding my political stand at the right time after talking with Rajini Makkal Mandram," said Rajinikanth in the statement.

Doctor's advice to Rajinikanth

According to close sources to the actor, doctors have advised him not to be part of public political campaigns, as it will increase the chances of getting infected, especially during this time of coronavirus pandemic.

"No one knows when it would come, even if it comes not sure whether your body would accept. Your age is 70 now, you have already undergone a kidney transplant, comparing to others your immune system is weak. You can be easily infected. You should not campaign, nor meet people," doctors are believed to have told Rajinikanth, NDTV reports.

As Rajinikanth is facing ill health, political experts believe that the actor will not contest in the upcoming legislative Tamil Nadu elections, which is just seven months away.

Rajinikanth's upcoming movie is 'Annaatthe' which is being directed by hitmaker Siva. Touted to be a complete commercial entertainer, Annaatthe also stars Meena, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Soori, and Sathish in the lead roles.