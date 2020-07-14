A meme created by some prankster apparently came as a shock to some fans of Rajinikanth. In fact, it paved way for the speculations of the Tamil superstar testing positive for Covid-19.

However, the timely clarification from his manager came as a relief to Rajini fans. Riaz K Ahmed tweeted, "This news is false! It would be nice if people stop spreading such news in a time like this!"

The headline in the meme read: Rajinikanth tested positive for Covid19. The virus is in quarantine. Usually, such jokes are common around the superstar, but this time many did not realise it and considered that their icon has become the victim of the contagious disease.

It has to be noted that the family of Rajinikanth's close friend and Bollywood Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India. It has reported over 1.4 lakh cases with over 2000 deaths.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was working on Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe till the shooting was halted due to coronavirus outbreak. The film was scheduled for release during Diwali, but it is now pushed to Pongal 2021.

With no clarity on the commencement of shooting over the rising Covid-19 cases, Annaatthe might be delayed further.