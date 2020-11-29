Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to host a party function of Rajini Makkal Mandram on November 30 in Chennai. It is being speculated that talks regarding his political entry would be discussed at this meeting. Rajini joining politics has been speculated for quite some time now, and fans of the superstar were looking forward for the actor to join politics and announce his political party soon. However, there were reports doing the rounds that the actor had decided to quit politics.

Reason for his delay into politics

A recent note issued by Rajinikanth had stated that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his age, and his health are the reasons for his decision to quit politics. The statement read that ''There is a note making rounds alleged to be a statement from me. That is not my statement and everyone knows it. However, some info around my health and medical advice from doctors are true. I shall discuss this with my Rajini Makkal Mandram members and let the people know about my political stance/plans at the right time.''

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Annathee directed by Siruthai Siva the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures the film also co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, and Khushbu amidst several others