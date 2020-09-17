Jackie Shroff seems to be ready to return to Kollywood. The actor, whose last Tamil film was Bigil, has been approached for a big project again.

As per the latest buzz, Jackie Shroff has been offered a role in Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe. It is reported that the Bollywood actor will be playing the role of an antagonist in the flick.

However, the news has not been formally announced yet. Annaatthe already has Prakash Raj playing the role of a villain. Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiiyaan, Mupparimanam, Maayavan, and Bigil are the movies in which Jackie Shroff had worked in the past.

The film has an ensemble cast of Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara, who is the female lead in the flick.

The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer has come to a halt since the lockdown was imposed across the country. The film was scheduled for Diwali release, but it has now been pushed to Pongal 2021.

Annaatthe has D Imman's music, Vetri's cinematography, and Ruben's editing. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.