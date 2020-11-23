Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in the much-anticipated movie Annaatthe directed by Siva, the film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The latest buzz from the industry is that Rajini will resume shooting for the film from January.

Rajinikanth was in the news a few days ago when rumours stating that the actor was undergoing treatment for fever in a Chennai hospital, However, the rumours have been put to rest and fans are relieved to know that their Thalaivar is hale and healthy.

Wrapping shoot early for Tamil Nadu elections?

Apparently, Rajini has requested Siva to wrap up the film as early as possible so that he gets enough time to concentrate on the upcoming Tamil Nadu general elections.

Annatthe is Rajinikanth's 168 film and the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Soori. D Imman, who had previously worked with Siva's hit film Viswasam, has been roped in to compose music for the project.

The Film will mark Rajini's first collaboration with Siva and this is the first time he will share the screen space with Keerthy Suresh.