Farah Khan's YouTube channel is currently all the rage; her videos have gained huge momentum, and fans shower her with a lot of love. A very popular video format on her channel is to visit celebrities at their houses or have celebrities visit her house and cook, and chat with her. Internet users have always appreciated Farah for being absolutely unfiltered and unadulterated and having honest conversations with the stars. However, this time around, netizens are feeling a little iffy about the way she kept bringing up the subject of divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal while visiting Dhanashree Verma at her all-new house.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra had an extremely publicised divorce not very long ago, where both the dancer and her cricketer husband were constantly under public speculation. Now, with months having passed by, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra are slowly moving on with their lives and living them the way they want to. Recently, when director Farah Khan visited Dhanashree at her new abode, fans felt she constantly forced questions about the divorce on the dancer.

It started very simply, with Farah casually talking about Dhanashree living alone for the first time, where she mentioned that Dhanashree "got married very young" and then a few sentences later said, "first you stayed married to mom-dad, then you were obviously married to Yuzi."

Later, as the conversation progressed, Farah directly asked Dhanashree about her divorce, public trolling, and even reminisced about how both Yuzi and Dhanashree had to come together to her party. Fans have felt she deliberately kept throwing questions at Dhanashree about her divorce, how her parents reacted, and even called Yuzi "lovely."

A post on Reddit went viral where a Reddit user mentioned, "Farah Khan's double standards show during her most recent vid w Dhanashree".

The user further wrote in the caption, "Farah kept circling back to her marriage with Yuzvendra, even though Dhanashree gave vague, uninterested answers. I've seen Farah interview bigger celebs with exes & divorces but never push that angle with them. It came off a bit condescending, like she felt more comfortable being casually insensitive because Dhanashree isn't a huge star."

They also added, "It didn't seem like a PR move from Dhanashree's side to set the record straight, since she wasn't dwelling on it and kept giving vague, avoidant answers."

In the comment section, a netizen agreeing with the point said, "This is so true! It was so uncomfortable watching the whole thing, Farah did come across as highly insensitive, whatever the intentions were, whether it was Dhanashree's PR or not, it didn't make Farah look good at all" while another netizen mentioned, "That's because, her marriage/ divorce talks will only bring views and engagement."

A comment on the post read, "Her divorce is her only story. So obviously farah would want to milk that. What else does dhana shree have to give farah?" while another one read, "It was uncomfortable to watch how Farah wanted to make it look like it's all good between Dhanashree and Yuzi. The wound is still fresh. Let her heal. Dhanashree handled it really well."

There were also comments on the post like, "Farah is literally giving her sexual predator brother a platform, what else do you expect?" and "lets keep everything aside and discuss SAAJID and his kukarm." These comments were in reference to Sajid Khan and the MeToo allegations he faced.

Coming back to Yuzi and Dhanashree, the couple had tied the knot in 2020 but, as per reports, parted ways in 2022 and finally got divorced in 2025. While Yuzi has been linked to RJ Mahvash post his divorce, there is no news about Dhanashree's love life.