Vishal Krishna's father GK Reddy has put an end to the rumours pertaining to his son's marriage with Hyderabad-based girl Anisha Reddy. He has also explained the reason why the wedding is being delayed.

According to GK Reddy, Vishal wants to tie the knot at the Nadigar Sangam's newly-constructed building. "As we know the engagement event is over. Vishal is particular in conducting his marriage at the newly constructed building of Nadigar Sangam building so there is a delay. As the Nadigar Sangam election issue is in the court, we couldn't immediately arrange the wedding," Sify quotes him as saying.

The rumours of Anisha Reddy and Vishal's marriage being called off started after she, apparently, removed all her photos with him from her Instagram account that includes the post in which she had announced her engagement with him. However, GK Reddy's clarification has cleared the confusions, leaving the fans of the Sathyam actor happy.

The 42-year old actor had his engagement with multifaceted Anisha Alla in a private event on 16 March, at a luxurious hotel in Hyderabad. It was reported then that they would tie the knot in September 2019.

Coming to the Nadigar Sangam, the elections were held on 23 June for various posts, but the Madras High Court has stayed the announcement of the results.

Coming back to Anisha Reddy, she is a multifaceted talent who has done guest appearances in the films like, Pelli Choopulu (as Vijay Devarakonda's ex-girlfriend) and Arjun Reddy (a friend of the hero). Interestingly, both the films had Devarakonda in the lead roles. This apart, Anisha is interested in singing, music and writing.