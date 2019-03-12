After Arya tied the knot with actress Sayyeshaa recently, it is now the turn of his best buddy and actor Vishal to bid goodbye to singlehood. The latter had revealed in January that he finally found his dream girl and would have his engagement soon.

Now, the buzz is that the engagement date has been fixed. Well, Vishal's engagement with Anisha Reddy will be held on March 16 in Hyderabad. It is said to be an event restricted to their family and close friends.

All these years, Vishal was linked up with his long-time friend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Time and again, there were strong rumours of their marriage. But to everyone's surprise, the actor, who is also the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, announced that he was getting engaged to Anisha.

Anisha Reddy is a multifaceted talent who has done guest appearances in the films like, Pelli Choopulu (as Vijay Devarakonda's ex-girlfriend) and Arjun Reddy (a friend of the hero). Interestingly, both the films had Devarakonda in the lead roles. This apart, Anisha is interested in singing, music and writing.

On the professional front, Vishal is working on a few movies that include Ayogya (Temper remake) and a film with Sundar C. Whereas Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who was seen in Vijay's Sarkar and Dhanush's Maari 2 in the last few months, is busy with films like Velvet Nagaram, Kanni Raasi and Neeya 2.

On Sunday, March 10, Arya married actress Sayyeshaa as per the Islam customs in Hyderabad.