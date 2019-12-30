Actors across South India often confess about their desire to work with the Kollywood stars like Vijay, Ajith Kumar or Rajinikanth. Many have claimed that they would go to any extent to get an opportunity to share screen space with the big names of the Tamil film industry, but here is one Tollywood sensation who is not interested to work with anyone of the aforementioned stars.

Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth doesn't' Excite Vijay Deverakonda

In a place where people are willing to do anything to work with Vijay, Ajith and Rajini, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda stands different. You read it right. The Tollywood youth sensation, who has become a familiar name with the South audience through NOTA and Dear Comrade, has said that he will not be the highlight if he has to work with them.

At an awards ceremony recently in Chennai, Vijay Deverakonda was asked to name the actors with whom he liked to work in Kollywood. Responding to the question, he claimed, "I would like to work with Surya Anna, Karthi...Dhanush is someone who I watched a lot of his films,"

Interested to work with Suriya, Karthi and Dhanush

When he mentions Suriya, Karthi and Dhanush, the one question that comes to mind why he has not mentioned the names of Thalapathy, Thala and Thalaivar. And he justifies, "See, if I act with Ilayathalapathy or Thala, the entire movie will be about them. You will have to do small roles if you work with Rajinikanth sir which I don't enjoy. Otherwise, I would like to work with any of them," he concludes.

Vijay Deverakonda was honoured with Best Actor Award at the event and Sandalwood's Rocking Star Yash presented him the award.

Deverakonda Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Telugu anthology movie World Famous Lover. Apart from a film with Purti Jagannath, he will be seen in AL Vijay's next movie Thalaivi, biopic of Tamil Nadu's late beloved Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.