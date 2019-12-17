Jahnvi Kapoor, who is just a film old in Bollywood, will soon be starring opposite the 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Devarakonda in their upcoming tentatively titled film 'Fighter'.

And guess what we hear! Jhanvi has been offered a massive amount of Rs 3.5 crores for the film. Jhanvi has just begun her career and seems like the actress is already climbing the ladder swiftly. With this hike in Jhanvi's graph, she is surely going to make other actresses insecure.

There were reports that Karan Johar had pitched Jhanvi's name to director Puri Jagannath as Karan will be backing the Hindi version of the film.

Jhanvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khattar. She received loads of appreciation for her role in the film.

On the professional front, Jhanvi has a bunch of films in her kitty. She is currently working on Collin D'Cunha's 'Dostana 2'. She will be next seen in 'RoohiAfza' starring Rajkumar Rao. Jhanvi has also been roped in a biopic film titled 'Kargil Girl: Gunjan Saxena'. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama film 'Takht'.