Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan wowed fans with their on-screen chemistry post the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and B-town lovers were elated to see them share screen space in Anurag Basu's next, which was earlier titled Aashiqui 3. However, fans and followers were disappointed to know that she had exited the movie and would no longer be a part of the cast. Many plausible reasons surfaced on the Internet about why she had exited the film or if she was dropped from the movie. Anurag Basu has finally opened up about why Triptii is no longer a part of his next film.

One of the major reasons that fans speculated was a reason for Triptii to have left the film was because she did not have the right kind of "image." Neither the actor nor the director had made a comment on it for so long. Basu recently opened up to HT City about what went wrong and if the rumours were true or not.

He said, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore... I don't know the source of these stories which came out."

The 'Barfi' director discussed how dates were a conflicting issue and revealed that even though he and Triptii are not making this movie together, they are still friends. Basu urged that she be asked why she had to exit the film.

"Most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film goes on floors this month too. She is still my best friend, I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened," mentioned Anurag.

Anurag made sure to mention that he has not finalised the female lead yet and he will announce it by next week since his film goes on the floor this very month. He also revealed that the film is not titled Aashiqui 3 and he has not decided what he wants to title it yet.