All eyes are on Triptii Dimri as the actor has been reigning with back-to-back film offers. She was last seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She made headlines with her bold avatar in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

As per reports, the actor is now gearing up for Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, it is now reported that Triptii Dimri has been finalised to portray the late Parveen Babi in a biographical OTT series, with filming set to begin soon.

A report in Filmfare states that Triptii Dimri has been locked in to essay the role. The report further reveals that the production of this Netflix series is expected to commence soon, with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose helming the project.

The report also mentions, "Triptii's dates have been finalized. Director Shonali Bose and her team are moving swiftly to begin shooting for this ambitious project."

As soon as the news went viral, netizens expressed disappointment over Bollywood making a biopic on Parveen Babi, with many criticising the decision to cast Triptii Dimri in the role.

A user mentioned, "Let the poor woman Rest In Peace!"

Another reported, "How many times are they going to make a movie on Parveen Babi! There was 'Woh Lamhe', then there was an OTT one Ranjish hi Sahi, Mahesh Bhatt has multiple movies where he has shown shades of his relationship with her (making himself the saintly figure of course). Please stop beating the dead horse now."

The third user wrote, "I wish they would just let her soul rest in peace. The woman died such a lonely death but we won't stop monetizing on her life story. And what better than doing it when someone is not alive anymore to even give factual details or speak up against the lies being shown. Amazing."

Tripti Dimri's roles

Apart from this biopic, Triptii Dimri is also part of Vishal Bhardwaj's next film, where she will star alongside Shahid Kapoor. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors on January 6, 2025, and is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. Scheduled for release on December 5, 2025, the film also features veteran actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.