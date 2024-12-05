Triptii Dimri's fandom keeps growing as days go by. Ever since the release of 'Animal' in 2023, there has been no looking back for the actress. Triptii has had three mega releases this year, starting from 'Bad Newz' at the beginning of the year to 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' followed by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' towards the end of the year. Not just that, her debut film 'Laila Majnu' was also re-released in theatres and had a great bo-office run. To finish the year off on a brilliant note, she has also now been declared as the most popular star of the country for 2024.

Like every year, IMDb has come out with a list of the most popular stars of the year and Triptii has surpassed several senior actors to be at the very top of the chart. Sharing the list on social media, IMDb wrote, "The wait is over! Presenting the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 who lit up our screens and your IMDb searches!"

They also clarified the basis of this listing and how the ranks are determined, the caption mentioned, "The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

Deepika Padukone who also had three releases namely, 'Fighter', 'Kalki 2898 AD and 'Singham 3' ranked second on the list. Ishaan Khatter with his big Hollywood debut 'The Perfect Debut made it to the third position, even though he did not have a Bollywood release this year. Shah Rukh Khan was number fourth and had no releases this year as well but based on speculation, the superstar is working on several projects, the announcements of which are due next year.

Sobhita Dhulipala who is currently making the headlines for her marriage with Naga Chaitanya made it to number five on the list. Sharvari Wagh who is currently the "IT" girl of B-town was on number six followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on number seven and Samantha on number eight. The last two spots were taken up by Alia Bhat and Prabhas.