Akshay Kumar has been ruling Bollywood for over two decades now. The prolific actor has carved a niche for himself in various genres of films, be it comedy, drama, action, romance and socially impactful films. Monikered as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, the actor has received backlash for some of the previous films that failed to make a mark at the box office. But that doesn't deter him from making pricing and acting in films.

Some of the films that tanked at the box office are Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ram Sethu, Khel Khel Mein, and Sarfira.

The actor who is celebrating his birthday today has a treat for his fans. The actor announced yet another film on the auspicious occasion of his birthday.

'Why this lustful expression?' : Akshay Kumar announces horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' on his birthday; fans compare it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa

He has teamed up with Priyadarshani after a decade for the film Bhoot Bangla on his birthday. The actor took to social media to unveil the title as 'Bhoot Bangla'. He shared the motion poster of the film.

In the first-look poster, Akshay can be seen making a wicked face with his tongue sticking out and pointing towards a bowl of milk, and a black cat is seen on his shoulder meowing.

The first motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer motion poster has received mixed reviews by netizens.

A user wrote, "Priyadarshan has lost his comedic touch but Akshay and comedy is a match made in heaven. Hopefully, this doesn't turn out to be like Hungama 2."

Another mentioned, "This wouldn't work because it is directed by Priyadarshan and not "filmed by Priyadarshan"

The third user wrote, "Ewww. And I hate this tharki expression."

Some even compared that the film Bhoot Bangla shouldn't go the Hungama 2 way which didn't fare well at the box office. For the unversed, Hungama 2 starred Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty, that was directed by Priyadarshan.

The fourth user wrote, "They should name it " Bhool Billiyan " to cash in on the successful franchise."

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have created some of the most loved films of all time. They have given cult classics like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan —films that have ruled the hearts of audiences.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon.

Work Front

Apart from Bhoot Bangla, he next has Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. He also has Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3). It has an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.