The song Badalaagu Neenu, which is an initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus, features Yash, Darshan, Puneeth, and other Kannada celebs. But, many wonder why Sudeep is not a part of this Karnataka government's initiative.

Some Sandalwood stars have already released the music videos of a few songs spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Karnataka government is set to launch a similar song titled Badalaagu Neenu at 5.00 pm today and it features celebs from Kannada films, cricket, and music industry. This song is an initiative of the Karnataka State Healthy Ministry.

Harshika Poonacha thanked Minister Dr K Sudhakar for making her part of the song, which is composed by Imran Sardhariya and directed by Pavan Wadeyar. The Kannada actress shared a poster on her Instagram account and wrote, "#BadalaaguNeenu ❤️❤️❤️@drsudhakark.official Thnx for making me a part of this wonderful song sir @pavanwadeyar @harimonium @imran_sardhariya "

Two days ago, Harshika Poonacha had shared a poster featuring the various Kannada celebs, who are making a guest appearance in the song Badalaagu Neenu. The poster also announced its release date. The actress captioned it with, "The final release date is here ❤❤❤ #BadalaaguNeenu @drsudhakark.official @pavanwadeyar."

This poster features popular Kannada actors like Shivarajkumar, Ravichandran, Darshan, Yash, Sumalatha, Puneeth Rajakumar, Upendra, Ramesh Aravind, Ganesh and Dhruva Sarja. Actresses like Harshika Poonacha, Sanvi Srivastava, Rashmika Mandanna, cricketers Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Pankaj Advani, Singer Vijay Prakash and some others are also seen in the poster of song Badalaagu Neenu.

But Kichcha Sudeep was missing on the poster of song Badalaagu Neenu and many disappoint fans started asking Harshika Poonacha about his absence. Responding to them, the actress said that he was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie. She wrote, "Maybe @kichchasudeepa sir has been busy and his shot couldn't be taken, Sudeep sir is all of our fav superstar and lets keep the love and happiness going."

Meanwhile, Harshika Poonacha said that Badalaagu Neenu is about the people who are working hard to save lives and everyone should enjoy the song, keeping aside their difference of opinion or disappointment. She wrote further, "Please enjoy this song when it's released on 5th June, This song is all about the people working very hard for the corona and saving our lives, Lets respect them ❤️❤️❤."