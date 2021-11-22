Alia Bhatt looked like a million bucks at Anushka Ranjan – Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony. Her lime green lehenga with an eccentric choli got everyone talking. But, one section of netizens were not happy with her dress and her supposed ignorance towards the paparazzi. This comes when Alia had earlier obliged to the paparazzi and posed while entering the venue.

It so happened that after some point in the party, Alia Bhatt moved towards where the paparazzi was stationed. However, she continued to walk ahead despite the paps calling out her name again and again. Now, its quite possible that Alia wouldn't have heard them calling her out amid such loud music or the fact that she just wanted to enjoy the event and not pose, also makes sense.

The trolling

However, netizens were not so forgiving and soon lambasted her for the same. "Why such attitude Alia?" asked one user. "Baal to ese uda rhi hai jese boht baal hai sir mai chaar baal ni hai attitude dekhlo (Flinging her hair like she has a lot, doesn't even has four strands of hair but look at the attitude)," said another user. "One good film and this is what happens. Look at her playing deaf," wrote an angry user.

However, there were a few who came out in her support too. "She has come for a friend's event, not for your photos. Give her a break," said one user. "What attitude in this? So she should leave everything and just pose?" asked another one.