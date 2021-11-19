With only 50 days ahead of the movie's release, the makers of 'RRR' shared the memories related to the beginning of the magnum opus.

Touted as a visual spectacle, 'RRR' is one of the most awaited movies right now. As promised, the makers of 'RRR' unveiled the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the movie an hour earlier than expected. With Ram Charan and Jr NTR shaking a leg together for this song, the fans are going bonkers.

It's been four years since the 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli posted the picture, leaving room for much speculation. Telugu movie folks went gaga over the hint, as they made multiple assumptions on the venture at that time. The makers soon announced the movie and it has been three years since 'RRR' got on the floors.

Being a pan-India movie, it is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects in Telugu. The two biggest stars coming together for a mammoth project like 'RRR' is one of the biggest feats by Rajamouli. Ram Charan and NTR, who are to play Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

"4 years since he posted this pic leaving room for so many speculations 3 years since we began filming #RRRMovie 50 Days for you to experience the magic on the big screen. Oohinchani Chitra Vichitrame Snehaaniki Chaachina Hastham Jan 7th, Let's blast!!", the makers tweeted.

While 'RRR' is slated for its grand release, the team seems to have kickstarted the promotions. A couple of songs released by the team has amplified the pre-existing buzz for the movie.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR can also be seen interacting with the team which include Rajamouli, the choreographers and other crew members. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR proved that they are among the best dancers in India, yet again. The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats is just what the fans have been waiting for, ever since the makers announced the magnum opus.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are to appear in important roles in this movie as well. The project is helmed by Rajamouli who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. 'RRR' is slated for a worldwide release on January 7, 2022.