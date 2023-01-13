OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be launching its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G alongside Buds Pro 2 at an event in New Delhi on February 7, 2023. The event, titled Cloud 11, is happening at the Indira Gandhi Arena. As the brand is driven by its community, it is giving its fans a chance to be a part of the upcoming flagship launch event.

Tickets for the OnePlus Cloud 11 event are on sale right now. The limited early bird tickets are live on PayTM Insider for Rs 599. In case you're wondering why should you pay to be a part of the event when you can watch it online, OnePlus says all attendees will receive a hamper full of exclusive OnePlus merch and vouchers. But that's not all. OnePlus will pick 11 lucky attendees who also stand a chance to win their own OnePlus 11 5G.

If you wish to be one of the first ones in India to get your hands on the OnePlus 11, you'll be able to purchase the phone at the event itself.

Loyalty goes a long way

As a token of appreciation to loyal fans, OnePlus is giving free tickets as well. But it is for those who have attended OnePlus launches in the past. To avail the special "OG access", they need to share a picture of their old event pass on Twitter using #IAmComingBack.

If you're a Red Cable Club member, you can avail Privé coupon codes for 20 RedCoins and use the coupons to avail a discount of Rs 200 while purchasing the tickets.

OnePlus Cloud 11 event details