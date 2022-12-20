Global smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday announced that its new smartphone, 11 5G, and earbuds, Buds Pro 2, will be officially unveiled at its Cloud 11 launch event on February 7, 2023.

The company will announce a number of OnePlus products at the event, but the highlight will be the official unveiling of the brand's two latest flagship offerings, said the company.

"The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users," Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus, said in a statement.

Moreover, the event will represent the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand's latest products, with a focus on an ensemble of OnePlus flagship products.

The company said that this flagship smartphone will take the brand's fast and smooth experience to all new heights and marks the return of two user-favourite features -- the sophisticated Hasselblad imaging that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode.

OnePlus has designed the new earbuds to be the ideal companion for the OnePlus 11 5G, promising a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.

(With inputs from IANS)