Malaika Arora's recent video has got her getting massively trolled. The actress was reaching home when the video was shot. Malaika waved at the paps and walked along. However, social media soon went into a tizzy after watching her video. Netizens started dropping all sorts of comments on the video and even questioned Malaika's walk.

Netizens started wondering whether it was Malaika's natural walk or was she deliberately walking like that. "Just for enhancing her back, she is walking like a duck.. lol," wrote one user. "Are yar kaise chal rhi hain (How is she walking)," asked another one. "Idk why but her walking?," wrote one more. "Wtf is wrong with her," asked one more user.

"Style marte marte chaal hi bigad gai," wrote one user. "Bhai eske chal kyu badal gye h samgh rahe ho," commented one netizen. "Weird walk," opined another netizen. "Why is she walking like a duck?", "Why is she walking like this .though she is a judge on a show indias next supermodel ...," commented one more. "Who walks like this?" one more asked about Malaika's walk.

Malaika and Arjun's love story

Malaika Arora has been a renowned name in the industry. However, it was her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and then being romantically involved with Arjun Kapoor, that has piqued everyone's interest in her. Malaika and Arjun are often seen painting the town red.

Recently, on an episode of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika was seen saying that she loves Arjun Kapoor. She added that she likes a guy who is rugged and edgy and not someone who is too chic. She also added that she likes men who are flirtatious and Arjun is that.