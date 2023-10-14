Janhvi Kapoor is the biggest fashionista among the current generation of actresses. Sridevi's daughter often grabs attention for her sartorial choices, be it at the gym, airport looks, events or on ramps. The diva recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal and made sure all the eyes remained on her. The Good Luck Jerry actress looked ravishing in a body-hugging skirt and strapless blouse.

Social media shares opinion

While the audience present inside to watch the ramp were bowled over by her sensuous walk. On social media, Janhvi's look and walk failed to make an impression. "It's look like that she is unable to walk in this dress," wrote a user. "Nw a days celeb kids r dng movie n ramp walk without any struggle or evn knwng hw to act n walk... bechare models n those whu r struggling to bcum model n actors," another user wrote. "Plz don't ever compare her with the legendary shri Devi," a comment read.

More comments follow

"Wy do you walk like a stray," another read. "I guess she is trying to copy Gigi Hadid (that hair flip)," a social media user opined. "Feel bad for professional models not fair with them," another social media user commented. "Let the professional models do their job," read one more comment. However, the hate a particular section of netizens spew on social media is insignificant in front of the love and adulation Janhvi receives from her fans, followers and industry people.

The Dhadak actress might just be a few films old but certainly has proved her versatility. One of the most sought after names for brand endorsements and advertisements, Janhvi has already carved a place for herself in the industry.