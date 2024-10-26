A star-studded screening of Do Patti was held on Thursday evening. Who's who from B-town attended the premiere. Celebs like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon with her parents, Tiger Shroff, Shaheer Sheikh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others, amplified the glam quotient in black outfits. However, it was power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn who made a head-turning appearance as they twinned in black outfits.

'Why is she always angry, grumpy?': Kajol avoids paps hurriedly rushes to her car; poses with Ajay Devgn at Do Patti Screening [reactions]

Kajol and Ajay were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

However, a video that has gone viral shows Kajol hurriedly walking towards her car. She didn't wave at the paparazzi but rushed towards her car.

Netizens once again slammed her for her behaviour, they were of the view that what makes her so annoyed always.

A user said, "Why is she always angry?"

Another wrote, "Always grumpy and moody."

Who wore what!

Kriti Sanon made heads turn in a black pleated skirt. Shaheer Sheikh opted for an all-black look. Tiger Shroff wore an all-black outfit and headgear. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in all black. Sunny Kaushal sported a grey T-shirt teamed with black pants. Shriya Pilgaonkar opted for a maroon body-hugging fit,

Kriti Sanon and Kajol-starrer thriller Do Patti is streaming on Netflix from October 25.